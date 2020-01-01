Helio G35 vs Kirin 710A
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G35 (with IMG PowerVR GE8320 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 710A (Mali-G51). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
22
29
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
13
19
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
54
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
30
34
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G35
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710A
- Higher GPU frequency (~47%)
- Shows significantly better (up to 46%) AnTuTu 8 score – 156K vs 107K
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
175
Kirin 710A +81%
316
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
983
Kirin 710A +17%
1146
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
107716
Kirin 710A +46%
156816
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|512 KB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|14 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Mali-G51
|Architecture
|Rogue
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|680 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Cores
|2
|4
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1600 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2400 x 1080
|2340 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|June 2020
|June 2020
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G35 official site
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1