Helio G35 vs Kirin 810
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G35 (with IMG PowerVR GE8320 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 810 (Mali-G52 MP6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G35
- Announced 1-year and 1-month later
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 810
- Performs 10.1x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 3x) AnTuTu 8 score – 325K vs 109K
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~21%)
Benchmarks
Full list of technical specifications of Helio G35 and Kirin 810
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|6.9 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Mali-G52 MP6
|Architecture
|Rogue
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|680 MHz
|820 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|6
|Shading units
|32
|96
|FLOPS
|54.4 Gigaflops
|551 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1600 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2400 x 1080
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|June 2020
|June 2019
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G35 official site
|-
