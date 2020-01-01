Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G35 vs Kirin 810 – what's better?

Helio G35 vs Kirin 810

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G35 (with IMG PowerVR GE8320 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 810 (Mali-G52 MP6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G35
  • Announced 1-year and 1-month later
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 810
  • Performs 10.1x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 3x) AnTuTu 8 score – 325K vs 109K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~21%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio G35
176
Kirin 810 +247%
610
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio G35
1006
Kirin 810 +103%
2043
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio G35
109082
Kirin 810 +198%
325517

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G35 and Kirin 810

CPU

Architecture 8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 1 MB
Process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 6.9 billion
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name IMG PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G52 MP6
Architecture Rogue Rogue
GPU frequency 680 MHz 820 MHz
Execution units 2 6
Shading units 32 96
FLOPS 54.4 Gigaflops 551 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1600 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s -
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2400 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 25MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2020 June 2019
Class Low end Mid range
Official page MediaTek Helio G35 official site -

