We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G35 (with IMG PowerVR GE8320 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 950 (Mali-T880 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G35
  • Announced 4-years and 9-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 950
  • Performs 2.2x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 72% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 59%) AnTuTu 8 score – 173K vs 109K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~32%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio G35
176
Kirin 950 +96%
345
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio G35
1006
Kirin 950 +29%
1294
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio G35
109082
Kirin 950 +59%
173287

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G35 and Kirin 950

CPU

Architecture 8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 12 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count - 2 billion
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name IMG PowerVR GE8320 Mali-T880 MP4
Architecture Rogue Midgard
GPU frequency 680 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 32 64
FLOPS 54.4 Gigaflops 122 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 12 11.2

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1600 MHz -
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 25.6 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
Max display resolution 2400 x 1080 2560 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 25MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2020 November 2015
Class Low end Flagship
Official page MediaTek Helio G35 official site -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 950 and Helio G35, or ask any questions
