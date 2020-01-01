Helio G35 vs Kirin 955
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G35 (with IMG PowerVR GE8320 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 955 (ARM Mali-T880 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G35
- Announced 4-years and 3-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 955
- Performs 2.2x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 72% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Higher GPU frequency (~32%)
- 9% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2300 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 9%) AnTuTu 8 score – 119K vs 109K
Benchmarks
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio G35 and Kirin 955
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|ARM Mali-T880 MP4
|Architecture
|Rogue
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|680 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|4
|Shading units
|32
|64
|FLOPS
|54.4 Gigaflops
|122 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11.2
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1600 MHz
|-
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|25.6 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|Max display resolution
|2400 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|June 2020
|April 2016
|Class
|Low end
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G35 official site
|-
