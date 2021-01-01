Helio G35 vs Kirin 970
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G35 (with IMG PowerVR GE8320 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G35
- Announced 2-years and 10-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
- Performs 6.4x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 234K vs 108K
- Supports 95% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~10%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|45569
|66289
|GPU
|13274
|73245
|Memory
|26158
|50039
|UX
|20894
|41387
|Total score
|108426
|234808
GeekBench 5
|Image compression
|27.3 Mpixels/s
|90.1 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|4.3 images/s
|11.4 images/s
|Speech recognition
|9.73 words/s
|24.4 words/s
|Machine learning
|6.17 images/s
|21.3 images/s
|Camera shooting
|2.88 images/s
|11.2 images/s
|HTML 5
|0.6 Mnodes/s
|1.59 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|137.2 Krows/s
|415.6 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|23 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|29 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|30 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|43 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|29 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Poco C3
720 x 1600
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio G35 and Kirin 970
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|5.5 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|9 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Mali G72 MP12
|Architecture
|Rogue
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|680 MHz
|746 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|12
|Shading units
|32
|192
|FLOPS
|54.4 Gigaflops
|347 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1600 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|29 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2400 x 1080
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|June 2020
|September 2017
|Class
|Low end
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G35 official site
|-
