We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G35 (with IMG PowerVR GE8320 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G35
  • Announced 2-years and 10-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
  • Performs 6.4x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 234K vs 108K
  • Supports 95% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~10%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio G35
vs
Kirin 970

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio G35
108426
Kirin 970 +117%
234808
CPU 45569 66289
GPU 13274 73245
Memory 26158 50039
UX 20894 41387
Total score 108426 234808
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio G35
175
Kirin 970 +121%
387
Multi-Core Score
Helio G35
980
Kirin 970 +39%
1364
Image compression 27.3 Mpixels/s 90.1 Mpixels/s
Face detection 4.3 images/s 11.4 images/s
Speech recognition 9.73 words/s 24.4 words/s
Machine learning 6.17 images/s 21.3 images/s
Camera shooting 2.88 images/s 11.2 images/s
HTML 5 0.6 Mnodes/s 1.59 Mnodes/s
SQLite 137.2 Krows/s 415.6 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 23 FPS
[Low]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 29 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 30 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 43 FPS
[Low]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 29 FPS
[Low]		 -
Device Xiaomi Poco C3
720 x 1600		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G35 and Kirin 970

CPU

Architecture 8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 2 MB
Process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.5 billion
TDP 5 W 9 W

Graphics

GPU name IMG PowerVR GE8320 Mali G72 MP12
Architecture Rogue Bifrost
GPU frequency 680 MHz 746 MHz
Execution units 2 12
Shading units 32 192
FLOPS 54.4 Gigaflops 347 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1600 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 29 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2400 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 25MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV 32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced June 2020 September 2017
Class Low end Flagship
Official page MediaTek Helio G35 official site -

