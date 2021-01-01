Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G35 vs Dimensity 1000L – what's better?

Helio G35 vs Dimensity 1000L

Helio G35
VS
Dimensity 1000L
Helio G35
Dimensity 1000L

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G35 (with IMG PowerVR GE8320 graphics) and Dimensity 1000L (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G35
  • Announced 7-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000L
  • Shows significantly better (up to 3.1x) AnTuTu 8 score – 333K vs 108K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~25%)
  • 13% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2300 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio G35
vs
Dimensity 1000L

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio G35
108426
Dimensity 1000L +207%
333006
CPU 45569 124605
GPU 13274 97817
Memory 26158 68951
UX 20894 44792
Total score 108426 333006
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio G35
175
Dimensity 1000L +75%
306
Multi-Core Score
Helio G35
980
Dimensity 1000L +37%
1338
Image compression 27.3 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 4.3 images/s -
Speech recognition 9.73 words/s -
Machine learning 6.17 images/s -
Camera shooting 2.88 images/s -
HTML 5 0.6 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 137.2 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 23 FPS
[Low]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 29 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 30 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 43 FPS
[Low]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 29 FPS
[Low]		 -
Device Xiaomi Poco C3
720 x 1600		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G35 and Dimensity 1000L

CPU

Architecture 8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP 5 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name IMG PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Rogue Valhall
GPU frequency 680 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 2 9
Shading units 32 144
FLOPS 54.4 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1600 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s -
Max size 6 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2400 x 1080 3200 x 1800
Max camera resolution 1x 25MP, 2x 16MP 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Mediatek M70
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2020 November 2019
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - MT6885Z
Official page MediaTek Helio G35 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1000L official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. MediaTek Helio G35 and Samsung Exynos 9611
2. MediaTek Helio G35 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
3. MediaTek Helio G35 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
4. MediaTek Helio G35 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
5. MediaTek Helio G35 and Helio G80
6. MediaTek Dimensity 1000L and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
7. MediaTek Dimensity 1000L and Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
8. MediaTek Dimensity 1000L and HiSilicon Kirin 820
9. MediaTek Dimensity 1000L and Dimensity 1000

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 1000L and Helio G35, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish