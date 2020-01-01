Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G35 vs Helio A22 – what's better?

We compared the 8-core MediaTek Helio G35 (IMG PowerVR GE8320) with the older 4-core Helio A22 (PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of MediaTek Helio G35
  • Has 4 cores more
  • Announced 2 years and 1 month later
  • Shows better (up to 37%) AnTuTu 8 score – 110K vs 81K
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13.9 GB/s)
  • Better instruction set architecture
  • Higher GPU frequency (~5%)

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio G35 +8%
176
Helio A22
163
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio G35 +84%
999
Helio A22
543
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio G35 +37%
110882
Helio A22
81081

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 32 KB
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name IMG PowerVR GE8320 PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Rogue Rogue
GPU frequency 680 MHz 650 MHz
Cores 2 2
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1600 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 13.9 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No NeuroPilot
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2400 x 1080 1600 x 720
Max camera resolution 1x 25MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced June 2020 June 2018
Class Low end Low end
Model number - MT6762M
Official page MediaTek Helio G35 official site MediaTek Helio A22 official site

Comments

