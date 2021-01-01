Helio G35 vs Helio A25
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G35 (with IMG PowerVR GE8320 graphics) and Helio A25 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G35
- Announced 2-years and 1-month later
- 28% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1800 MHz)
- Performs 31% better in floating-point computations
- Higher GPU frequency (~13%)
- Shows better (up to 14%) AnTuTu 8 score – 110K vs 97K
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|45569
|40306
|GPU
|13274
|9521
|Memory
|26158
|16528
|UX
|20894
|29187
|Total score
|110493
|97345
GeekBench 5
|Image compression
|27.3 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|4.3 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|9.73 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|6.17 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|2.88 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|0.6 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|137.2 Krows/s
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|23 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|29 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|30 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|43 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|29 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Poco C3
720 x 1600
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio G35 and Helio A25
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Rogue
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|680 MHz
|600 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|32
|64
|FLOPS
|54.4 Gigaflops
|41.6 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1600 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|6 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|NeuroPilot
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2400 x 1080
|1600 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 4
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|June 2020
|June 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|MT6762V
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G35 official site
|MediaTek Helio A25 official site
