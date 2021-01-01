Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G35 vs Helio A25 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G35 (with IMG PowerVR GE8320 graphics) and Helio A25 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G35
  • Announced 2-years and 1-month later
  • 28% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Performs 31% better in floating-point computations
  • Higher GPU frequency (~13%)
  • Shows better (up to 14%) AnTuTu 8 score – 110K vs 97K
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio G35
vs
Helio A25

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio G35 +14%
110493
Helio A25
97345
CPU 45569 40306
GPU 13274 9521
Memory 26158 16528
UX 20894 29187
Total score 110493 97345
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio G35 +27%
176
Helio A25
139
Multi-Core Score
Helio G35 +14%
993
Helio A25
871
Image compression 27.3 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 4.3 images/s -
Speech recognition 9.73 words/s -
Machine learning 6.17 images/s -
Camera shooting 2.88 images/s -
HTML 5 0.6 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 137.2 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 23 FPS
[Low]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 29 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 30 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 43 FPS
[Low]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 29 FPS
[Low]		 -
Device Xiaomi Poco C3
720 x 1600		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G35 and Helio A25

CPU

Architecture 8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53 4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name IMG PowerVR GE8320 PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Rogue Rogue
GPU frequency 680 MHz 600 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 64
FLOPS 54.4 Gigaflops 41.6 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1600 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s -
Max size 6 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No NeuroPilot
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2400 x 1080 1600 x 720
Max camera resolution 1x 25MP, 2x 16MP 1x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 4
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced June 2020 June 2018
Class Low end Low end
Model number - MT6762V
Official page MediaTek Helio G35 official site MediaTek Helio A25 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio A25 and Helio G35, or ask any questions
