Helio G36 vs Helio A22
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Helio G36 (PowerVR GE8320) with the older 4-core Helio A22 (PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G36
- Has 4 more cores
- Announced 3-years and 9-months later
- Shows better (up to 31%) AnTuTu 9 score – 113K vs 86K
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
- Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13.9 GB/s)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|25792
|GPU
|-
|8947
|Memory
|-
|21212
|UX
|-
|30781
|Total score
|113010
|86517
GeekBench 5
|Image compression
|-
|20.2 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|3.65 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|9.43 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|5.38 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|2.49 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|0.5597000000000001 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|141.6 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio G36 and Helio A22
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|32 KB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|4 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|PowerVR GE8320
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Rogue
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|680 MHz
|660 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|32
|64
|FLOPS
|-
|42.8 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1600 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|13.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|NeuroPilot
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2400 x 1080
|1600 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 50MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|February 2022
|June 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|MT6762M
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G36 official site
|MediaTek Helio A22 official site
