Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G36 vs Helio A22 – what's better?

Helio G36 vs Helio A22

Helio G36
VS
Helio A22
Helio G36
Helio A22

We compared the 8-core MediaTek Helio G36 (PowerVR GE8320) with the older 4-core Helio A22 (PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G36
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Announced 3-years and 9-months later
  • Shows better (up to 31%) AnTuTu 9 score – 113K vs 86K
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13.9 GB/s)
  • Better instruction set architecture
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below.

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio G36
vs
Helio A22

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio G36 +31%
113010
Helio A22
86517
CPU - 25792
GPU - 8947
Memory - 21212
UX - 30781
Total score 113010 86517
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio G36 +9%
175
Helio A22
160
Multi-Core Score
Helio G36 +72%
925
Helio A22
539
Image compression - 20.2 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 3.65 images/s
Speech recognition - 9.43 words/s
Machine learning - 5.38 images/s
Camera shooting - 2.49 images/s
HTML 5 - 0.5597000000000001 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 141.6 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G36 and Helio A22

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 32 KB
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 5 W 4 W

Graphics

GPU name PowerVR GE8320 PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Rogue Rogue
GPU frequency 680 MHz 660 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 64
FLOPS - 42.8 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1600 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 13.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No NeuroPilot
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2400 x 1080 1600 x 720
Max camera resolution 1x 50MP, 2x 13MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced February 2022 June 2018
Class Low end Low end
Model number - MT6762M
Official page MediaTek Helio G36 official site MediaTek Helio A22 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related Comparisons

1. Helio P35 and Helio G36
2. Exynos 850 and Helio G36
3. Tiger T610 and Helio G36
4. Helio G37 and Helio G36
5. Tiger T612 and Helio G36
6. Helio G25 and Helio A22
Compare other chipsets (140+)

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio A22 and Helio G36, or ask any questions
Promotion
РусскийEnglish