Helio G36 vs Helio A22 VS Helio G36 Helio A22 We compared the 8-core MediaTek Helio G36 (PowerVR GE8320) with the older 4-core Helio A22 (PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of MediaTek Helio G36

Announced 3-years and 9-months later

Shows better (up to 31%) AnTuTu 9 score – 113K vs 86K

10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)

Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13.9 GB/s)

Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Helio G36 +31% 113010 Helio A22 86517 CPU - 25792 GPU - 8947 Memory - 21212 UX - 30781 Total score 113010 86517 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Helio G36 +9% 175 Helio A22 160 Multi-Core Score Helio G36 +72% 925 Helio A22 539 Image compression - 20.2 Mpixels/s Face detection - 3.65 images/s Speech recognition - 9.43 words/s Machine learning - 5.38 images/s Camera shooting - 2.49 images/s HTML 5 - 0.5597000000000001 Mnodes/s SQLite - 141.6 Krows/s

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Helio G36 and Helio A22

CPU Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53

4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53 Cores 8 4 Frequency 2200 MHz 2000 MHz Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A L1 cache - 32 KB Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers TDP 5 W 4 W

Graphics GPU name PowerVR GE8320 PowerVR GE8320 Architecture Rogue Rogue GPU frequency 680 MHz 660 MHz Execution units 2 2 Shading units 32 64 FLOPS - 42.8 Gigaflops Vulkan version 1.1 1.0 OpenCL version 1.2 1.2 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory frequency 1600 MHz 1800 MHz Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 13.9 Gbit/s Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) No NeuroPilot Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Max display resolution 2400 x 1080 1600 x 720 Max camera resolution 1x 50MP, 2x 13MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265 Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity 4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7 5G support No No Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps Wi-Fi 5 5 Bluetooth 5.0 5.0 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info Announced February 2022 June 2018 Class Low end Low end Model number - MT6762M Official page MediaTek Helio G36 official site MediaTek Helio A22 official site