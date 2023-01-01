We compared the 8-core MediaTek Helio G37 (PowerVR GE8320) with the older 4-core Helio A22 (PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G37
Has 4 more cores Announced 1-year and 7-months later Shows better (up to 32%) AnTuTu 9 score – 114K vs 86K 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz) Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13.9 GB/s)
Better instruction set architecture
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below.
Benchmarks
Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU
33595
25792
GPU
16969
8947
Memory
25788
21212
UX
38644
30781
Total score
114461
86517
GeekBench 5
The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Image compression
-
20.2 Mpixels/s
Face detection
-
3.65 images/s
Speech recognition
-
9.43 words/s
Machine learning
-
5.38 images/s
Camera shooting
-
2.49 images/s
HTML 5
-
0.5597000000000001 Mnodes/s
SQLite
-
141.6 Krows/s
Specifications
Full list of technical specifications of Helio G37 and Helio A22
Architecture
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores
8
4
Frequency
2300 MHz
2000 MHz
Instruction set
ARMv8.2-A
ARMv8-A
L1 cache
-
32 KB
Process
12 nanometers
12 nanometers
TDP
5 W
4 W
GPU name
PowerVR GE8320
PowerVR GE8320
Architecture
Rogue
Rogue
GPU frequency
680 MHz
660 MHz
Execution units
2
2
Shading units
32
64
FLOPS
-
42.8 Gigaflops
Vulkan version
1.1
1.0
OpenCL version
1.2
1.2
DirectX version
12
12
Memory type
LPDDR4X
LPDDR4X
Memory frequency
1600 MHz
1800 MHz
Bus
2x 16 Bit
2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth
14.9 Gbit/s
13.9 Gbit/s
Max size
8 GB
6 GB
Neural processor (NPU)
No
NeuroPilot
Storage type
eMMC 5.1
eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution
2400 x 1080
1600 x 720
Max camera resolution
1x 50MP, 2x 13MP
1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture
1K at 30FPS
1K at 30FPS
Video playback
1080p at 30FPS
1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs
H.264, H.265
H.264, H.265
Audio codecs
AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
4G support
LTE Cat. 7
LTE Cat. 7
5G support
No
No
Download speed
Up to 300 Mbps
Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed
Up to 150 Mbps
Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi
5
5
Bluetooth
5.0
5.0
Navigation
GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Cast your vote
So, which SoC would you choose?
Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio A22 and Helio G37, or ask any questions