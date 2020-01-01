Helio G70 vs A10 Fusion
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Helio G70 (Mali-G52 2EEMC2) with the older 4-core Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
33
44
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
21
40
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
54
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
36
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G70
- Announced 3 years and 5 months later
- Has 4 cores more
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
Pros of Apple A10 Fusion
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size than the Helio G70
- Shows better (up to 28%) AnTuTu 8 score – 250K vs 196K
- 17% higher CPU clock speed (2340 vs 2000 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~10%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
364
A10 Fusion +115%
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1273
A10 Fusion +11%
1413
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
196665
A10 Fusion +28%
250869
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2340 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|320 KB
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|4 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.5 billion
|3.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G52 2EEMC2
|PowerVR GT7600
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|820 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|2
|6
|FLOPS
|-
|115 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|-
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|13.41 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2048 x 1536
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Qualcomm MDM9645M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2020
|September 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G70 official site
|-
