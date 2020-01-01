Helio G70 vs A11 Bionic
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Helio G70 (Mali-G52 2EEMC2) with the older 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
33
58
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
21
42
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
54
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
35
54
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G70
- Announced 2 years and 5 months later
- Has 2 cores more
Pros of Apple A11 Bionic
- Shows significantly better (up to 61%) AnTuTu 8 score – 316K vs 196K
- 20% higher CPU clock speed (2390 vs 2000 MHz)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
- Supports 11% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13.41 GB/s)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
364
A11 Bionic +158%
939
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1273
A11 Bionic +84%
2346
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
196665
A11 Bionic +61%
316853
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 0 GHz – Mistral
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2390 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|320 KB
|8 MB
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|12 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.5 billion
|4.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G52 2EEMC2
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|-
|GPU frequency
|820 MHz
|-
|Cores
|2
|3
|FLOPS
|-
|325 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.1
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.41 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2436 x 1125
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2020
|September 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G70 official site
|-
