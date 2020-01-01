Helio G70 vs Kirin 650
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G70 (with Mali-G52 2EEMC2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 650 (Mali-T830 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G70
- Shows significantly better (up to 3x) AnTuTu 8 score – 198K vs 65K
- Announced 4-years and 1-month later
- Performs 37% better in floating-point computations
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 650
- Higher GPU frequency (~10%)
Benchmarks
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio G70 and Kirin 650
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|320 KB
|-
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|12 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.5 billion
|4 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G52 2EEMC2
|Mali-T830 MP2
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|820 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|32
|32
|FLOPS
|54.6 Gigaflops
|40 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.41 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 21MP
|Video capture
|2K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|2K at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS
Info
|Announced
|January 2020
|January 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G70 official site
|-
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1