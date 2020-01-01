Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G70 vs Kirin 655 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G70 (with Mali-G52 2EEMC2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 655 (Mali-T830 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of MediaTek Helio G70
  • Shows significantly better (up to 3x) AnTuTu 8 score – 198K vs 66K
  • Announced 3-years and 2-months later
  • Performs 37% better in floating-point computations
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 655
  • 6% higher CPU clock speed (2120 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~10%)

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio G70 +109%
361
Kirin 655
173
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio G70 +51%
1285
Kirin 655
850
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio G70 +199%
198910
Kirin 655
66542

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.12 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2120 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache 320 KB -
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 12 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 5.5 billion 4 billion
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G52 2EEMC2 Mali-T830 MP2
Architecture Bifrost Midgard
GPU frequency 820 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 32
FLOPS 54.6 Gigaflops 40 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.41 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 100 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced January 2020 December 2016
Class Mid range Mid range
Official page MediaTek Helio G70 official site -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 655 and Helio G70, or ask any questions
