Helio G70 vs Kirin 659

Helio G70
VS
Kirin 659
Helio G70
Kirin 659

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G70 (with Mali-G52 2EEMC2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 659 (Mali-T830 MP2 ). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G70
  • Announced 3-years and 1-month later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
  • Performs 33% better in floating-point computations
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 659
  • 18% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~10%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio G70
vs
Kirin 659

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio G70
192476
Kirin 659
n/a
CPU 72236 42694
GPU 39199 10714
Memory 42619 35791
UX 39736 20904
Total score 192476 -
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio G70 +81%
352
Kirin 659
194
Multi-Core Score
Helio G70 +44%
1253
Kirin 659
868
Image compression - 68.9 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 9.19 images/s
Speech recognition - 14.4 words/s
Machine learning - 10 images/s
Camera shooting - 4.67 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.33 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 335.3 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 31 FPS
[High]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 30 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 52 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 52 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 53 FPS
[High]		 -
Device Realme C3
720 x 1600		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G70 and Kirin 659

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache 320 KB -
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 12 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 5.5 billion 4 billion
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G52 2EEMC2 Mali-T830 MP2
Architecture Bifrost Midgard
GPU frequency 820 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 32
FLOPS 54.6 Gigaflops 41 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.41 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 100 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced January 2020 January 2017
Class Mid range Mid range
Official page MediaTek Helio G70 official site -

