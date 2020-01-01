Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G70 vs Kirin 710 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G70 (with Mali-G52 2EEMC2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 710 (Mali-G51). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of MediaTek Helio G70
  • Announced 1 year and 6 months later
  • Shows better (up to 23%) AnTuTu 8 score – 196K vs 159K
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710
  • Higher GPU frequency (~22%)
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio G70 +11%
364
Kirin 710
329
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio G70 +6%
1273
Kirin 710
1202
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio G70 +23%
196665
Kirin 710
159540

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache 320 KB 512 KB
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 5.5 billion 5.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G52 2EEMC2 Mali-G51
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 820 MHz 1000 MHz
Cores 2 4
FLOPS - 225 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.41 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 100 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2020 July 2018
Class Mid range Mid range
Official page MediaTek Helio G70 official site HiSilicon Kirin 710 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 710 and Helio G70 or ask any questions
