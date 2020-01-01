Helio G70 vs Kirin 710F
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G70 (with Mali-G52 2EEMC2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 710F (Mali-G51). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
33
31
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
21
14
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
54
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
36
33
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G70
- Announced 1 year and 1 month later
- Shows better (up to 16%) AnTuTu 8 score – 196K vs 170K
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710F
- Higher GPU frequency (~22%)
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio G70 +12%
364
325
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1273
Kirin 710F +7%
1364
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio G70 +16%
196665
170235
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|320 KB
|512 KB
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.5 billion
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G52 2EEMC2
|Mali-G51
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|820 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Cores
|2
|4
|FLOPS
|-
|225 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.41 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2340 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|2K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|2K at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2020
|January 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G70 official site
|-
