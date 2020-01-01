Helio G70 vs Kirin 960
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G70 (with Mali-G52 2EEMC2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 960 (Mali-G71 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G70
- Announced 3 years and 3 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 960
- Supports 115% higher memory bandwidth (28.8 against 13.41 GB/s)
- Higher GPU frequency (~26%)
- 18% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2000 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 11%) AnTuTu 8 score – 218K vs 196K
Benchmarks
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|320 KB
|4 MB
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|12 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.5 billion
|4 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G52 2EEMC2
|Mali-G71 MP8
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|820 MHz
|1037 MHz
|Cores
|2
|8
|FLOPS
|-
|282 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11.3
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.41 Gbit/s
|28.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|2x 16MP
|Video capture
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2020
|October 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G70 official site
|-
Cast your vote
3 (33.3%)
6 (66.7%)
Total votes: 9
Related Comparisons
- MediaTek Helio G70 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
- MediaTek Helio G70 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
- MediaTek Helio G70 vs Mediatek Helio P60
- MediaTek Helio G70 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
- MediaTek Helio G70 vs Helio G90T
- HiSilicon Kirin 960 vs Kirin 980
- HiSilicon Kirin 960 vs Kirin 710
- HiSilicon Kirin 960 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
- HiSilicon Kirin 960 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
- HiSilicon Kirin 960 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 636