Helio G70 vs Kirin 970
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G70 (with Mali-G52 2EEMC2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G70
- Announced 2 years and 5 months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~10%)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
- Supports 116% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 13.41 GB/s)
- 18% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2000 MHz)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
- Shows better (up to 20%) AnTuTu 8 score – 235K vs 196K
Benchmarks
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|320 KB
|2 MB
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|12 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.5 billion
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G52 2EEMC2
|Mali G72 MP12
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|820 MHz
|746 MHz
|Cores
|2
|12
|FLOPS
|-
|347 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1833 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.41 Gbit/s
|29 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|January 2020
|September 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G70 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 970 official site
Cast your vote
11 (73.3%)
4 (26.7%)
Total votes: 15
Related Comparisons
- MediaTek Helio G70 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
- MediaTek Helio G70 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
- MediaTek Helio G70 and Mediatek Helio P60
- MediaTek Helio G70 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
- MediaTek Helio G70 and MediaTek Helio G90T
- HiSilicon Kirin 970 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- HiSilicon Kirin 970 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
- HiSilicon Kirin 970 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
- HiSilicon Kirin 970 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
- HiSilicon Kirin 970 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 665