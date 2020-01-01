Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G70 vs Kirin 970 – what's better?

Helio G70 vs Kirin 970

Helio G70
Helio G70
VS
Kirin 970
Kirin 970

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G70 (with Mali-G52 2EEMC2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G70
  • Announced 2 years and 5 months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~10%)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
  • Supports 116% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 13.41 GB/s)
  • 18% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 20%) AnTuTu 8 score – 235K vs 196K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio G70
364
Kirin 970 +8%
392
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio G70
1273
Kirin 970 +9%
1392
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio G70
196665
Kirin 970 +20%
235052

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G70 and Kirin 970

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache 320 KB 2 MB
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count 5.5 billion 5.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G52 2EEMC2 Mali G72 MP12
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 820 MHz 746 MHz
Cores 2 12
FLOPS - 347 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1833 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.41 Gbit/s 29 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV 32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 100 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced January 2020 September 2017
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page MediaTek Helio G70 official site HiSilicon Kirin 970 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
11 (73.3%)
4 (26.7%)
Total votes: 15

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 970 and Helio G70 or ask any questions
