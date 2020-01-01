Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G70 vs Dimensity 700 – what's better?

Helio G70 vs Dimensity 700

Helio G70
Helio G70
VS
Dimensity 700
Dimensity 700

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G70 (with Mali-G52 2EEMC2 graphics) and Dimensity 700 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 700
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 46%) AnTuTu 8 score – 286K vs 195K
  • Supports 27% higher memory bandwidth (17.07 against 13.41 GB/s)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~16%)
  • Announced 10-months later
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio G70
vs
Dimensity 700

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio G70
195395
Dimensity 700 +46%
286122
CPU 72236 -
GPU 39199 -
Memory 42619 -
UX 39736 -
Total score 195395 286122

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio G70
363
Dimensity 700 +48%
538
Multi-Core Score
Helio G70
1284
Dimensity 700 +35%
1727

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G70 and Dimensity 700

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L2 cache 320 KB -
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 5.5 billion -
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G52 2EEMC2 Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Bifrost Valhall
GPU frequency 820 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 -
FLOPS 54.6 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.41 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 100 Mbps Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced January 2020 November 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Official page MediaTek Helio G70 official site MediaTek Dimensity 700 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 720G or Helio G70
2. Snapdragon 665 or Helio G70
3. Snapdragon 710 or Helio G70
4. Helio G90T or Helio G70
5. Helio P60 or Helio G70
6. Helio G90T or Dimensity 700
7. Dimensity 800 or Dimensity 700

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 700 and Helio G70, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish