We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G70 (with Mali-G52 2EEMC2 graphics) and Dimensity 810 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 810
  • Performs 3.8x better in floating-point computations
  • Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size than the Helio G70
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 387K vs 197K
  • Supports 27% higher memory bandwidth (17.07 against 13.41 GB/s)
  • Announced 1-year and 7-months later
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio G70
vs
Dimensity 810

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio G70
197736
Dimensity 810 +96%
387476
CPU 68040 113696
GPU 33284 85477
Memory 37370 76385
UX 55953 105966
Total score 197736 387476
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio G70
395
Dimensity 810 +58%
626
Multi-Core Score
Helio G70
1322
Dimensity 810 +46%
1932
Image compression 79.7 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 11.6 images/s -
Speech recognition 24.4 words/s -
Machine learning 18 images/s -
Camera shooting 9.43 images/s -
HTML 5 1.5 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 395.3 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 31 FPS
[High]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 30 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 52 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 52 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 53 FPS
[High]		 -
Device Realme C3
720 x 1600		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G70 and Dimensity 810

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache 320 KB 1 MB
L3 cache 1 MB 2 MB
Process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count 5.5 billion 12 billion
TDP 5 W 8 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G52 2EEMC2 Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Bifrost Valhall
GPU frequency 820 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 32
FLOPS 54.6 Gigaflops 208 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.41 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 100 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced January 2020 August 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6769V/CB MT6833V
Official page MediaTek Helio G70 official site MediaTek Dimensity 810 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 810 and Helio G70, or ask any questions
