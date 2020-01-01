Helio G70 vs Helio A22
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Helio G70 (Mali-G52 2EEMC2) with the older 4-core Helio A22 (PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G70
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.4x) AnTuTu 8 score – 196K vs 81K
- Has 4 cores more
- Announced 1 year and 7 months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~26%)
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|32 KB
|L2 cache
|320 KB
|-
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.5 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G52 2EEMC2
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|820 MHz
|650 MHz
|Cores
|2
|2
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.41 Gbit/s
|13.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|NeuroPilot
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|1600 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|January 2020
|June 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|MT6762M
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G70 official site
|MediaTek Helio A22 official site
