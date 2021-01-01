Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G70 vs Helio A25 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G70 (with Mali-G52 2EEMC2 graphics) and Helio A25 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G70
  • Shows significantly better (up to 70%) AnTuTu 9 score – 198K vs 116K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~37%)
  • Announced 1-year and 7-months later
  • Performs 31% better in floating-point computations
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio G70
vs
Helio A25

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio G70 +70%
198410
Helio A25
116975
CPU 68040 41918
GPU 33284 10587
Memory 37370 18065
UX 55953 44364
Total score 198410 116975
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio G70 +180%
389
Helio A25
139
Multi-Core Score
Helio G70 +51%
1307
Helio A25
864

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 31 FPS
[High]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 30 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 52 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 52 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 53 FPS
[High]		 -
Device Realme C3
720 x 1600		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G70 and Helio A25

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache 320 KB -
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 5.5 billion -
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G52 2EEMC2 PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Bifrost Rogue
GPU frequency 820 MHz 600 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 64
FLOPS 54.6 Gigaflops 41.6 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.41 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes NeuroPilot
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1600 x 720
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 16MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 4
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 100 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced January 2020 June 2018
Class Mid range Low end
Model number MT6769V/CB MT6762V/WD
Official page MediaTek Helio G70 official site MediaTek Helio A25 official site

