Helio G70 vs Helio G37
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G70 (with Mali-G52 2EEMC2 graphics) and Helio G37 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G70
- Higher GPU frequency (~26%)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G37
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
- Supports 11% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13.41 GB/s)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|71576
|-
|GPU
|32528
|-
|Memory
|47070
|-
|UX
|56283
|-
|Total score
|208004
|-
GeekBench 5
|Image compression
|79.7 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|11.6 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|24.4 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|18 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|9.43 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.5 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|395.3 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Graphics test
|3 FPS
|-
|Score
|594
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|31 FPS
[High]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|30 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|52 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|52 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|53 FPS
[High]
|-
|Device
|Realme C3
720 x 1600
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio G70 and Helio G37
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L2 cache
|320 KB
|-
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.5 billion
|-
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G52 2EEMC2
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|820 MHz
|650 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|32
|32
|FLOPS
|54.6 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.41 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2400 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|2K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|2K at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|January 2020
|January 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|MT6769V/CB
|MT6765V/CB
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G70 official site
|-
