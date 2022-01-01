Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G70 vs Helio G37 – what's better?

Helio G70 vs Helio G37

Helio G70
VS
Helio G37
Helio G70
Helio G37

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G70 (with Mali-G52 2EEMC2 graphics) and Helio G37 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G70
  • Higher GPU frequency (~26%)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G37
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Supports 11% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13.41 GB/s)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio G70
vs
Helio G37

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio G70
208004
Helio G37
n/a
CPU 71576 -
GPU 32528 -
Memory 47070 -
UX 56283 -
Total score 208004 -
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio G70 +63%
394
Helio G37
241
Multi-Core Score
Helio G70 +24%
1312
Helio G37
1060
Image compression 79.7 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 11.6 images/s -
Speech recognition 24.4 words/s -
Machine learning 18 images/s -
Camera shooting 9.43 images/s -
HTML 5 1.5 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 395.3 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Graphics test 3 FPS -
Score 594 -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 31 FPS
[High]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 30 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 52 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 52 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 53 FPS
[High]		 -
Device Realme C3
720 x 1600		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G70 and Helio G37

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L2 cache 320 KB -
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 5.5 billion -
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G52 2EEMC2 PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Bifrost Rogue
GPU frequency 820 MHz 650 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 32
FLOPS 54.6 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.41 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2400 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 100 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced January 2020 January 2020
Class Mid range Low end
Model number MT6769V/CB MT6765V/CB
Official page MediaTek Helio G70 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Helio G70 vs Snapdragon 720G
2. Helio G70 vs Snapdragon 675
3. Helio G70 vs Snapdragon 439
4. Helio G70 vs Helio P70
5. Helio G70 vs Helio G90
6. Helio G37 vs Snapdragon 665
7. Helio G37 vs Snapdragon 632
8. Helio G37 vs Helio G35
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G37 and Helio G70, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish