We compared the 8-core MediaTek Helio G80 (Mali-G52 MP2) with the older 4-core Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of MediaTek Helio G80
  • Announced 3 years and 5 months later
  • Has 4 cores more
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
Pros of Apple A10 Fusion
  • 17% higher CPU clock speed (2340 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 24%) AnTuTu 8 score – 250K vs 201K

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio G80
355
A10 Fusion +120%
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio G80
1308
A10 Fusion +8%
1413
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio G80
201858
A10 Fusion +24%
250869

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2000 MHz 2340 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 64 KB
L2 cache - 3 MB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 12 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count - 3.3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G52 MP2 PowerVR GT7600
Architecture Bifrost Rogue
GPU frequency 950 MHz 900 MHz
Cores 2 6
FLOPS - 115 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1800 MHz -
Bus 2x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 13.41 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Neural Engine No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2048 x 1536
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Qualcomm MDM9645M
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 100 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2020 September 2016
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page MediaTek Helio G80 official site -

