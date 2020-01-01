Helio G80 vs A10 Fusion
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Helio G80 (Mali-G52 MP2) with the older 4-core Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
32
42
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
25
41
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
54
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
37
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G80
- Announced 3 years and 5 months later
- Has 4 cores more
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
Pros of Apple A10 Fusion
- 17% higher CPU clock speed (2340 vs 2000 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 24%) AnTuTu 8 score – 250K vs 201K
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
355
A10 Fusion +120%
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1308
A10 Fusion +8%
1413
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
201858
A10 Fusion +24%
250869
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2340 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|3.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G52 MP2
|PowerVR GT7600
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|2
|6
|FLOPS
|-
|115 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|-
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|13.41 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Neural Engine
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2048 x 1536
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Qualcomm MDM9645M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2020
|September 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G80 official site
|-
