Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G80 vs A12 Bionic – what's better?

Helio G80 vs A12 Bionic

Helio G80
VS
A12 Bionic
Helio G80
A12 Bionic

We compared the 8-core MediaTek Helio G80 (Mali-G52 MP2) with the older 6-core Apple A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G80
  • Announced 1-year and 5-months later
  • Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A12 Bionic
  • Performs 10.3x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 154% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 13.41 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.3x) AnTuTu 9 score – 532K vs 235K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • 25% higher CPU clock speed (2490 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio G80
vs
A12 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio G80
235590
A12 Bionic +126%
532250
CPU 66816 143829
GPU 53195 195079
Memory 44029 85033
UX 69507 107266
Total score 235590 532250
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio G80
353
A12 Bionic +220%
1131
Multi-Core Score
Helio G80
1307
A12 Bionic +124%
2924
Image compression 79.2 Mpixels/s 131.35 Mpixels/s
Face detection 11.9 images/s 17.45 images/s
Speech recognition 23.4 words/s 70.4 words/s
Machine learning 17.4 images/s 58.9 images/s
Camera shooting 8.63 images/s 17.75 images/s
HTML 5 1.53 Mnodes/s 3.17 Mnodes/s
SQLite 416 Krows/s 670.45 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Helio G80
683
A12 Bionic +670%
5256
Stability 98% 68%
Graphics test 4 FPS 31 FPS
Score 683 5256

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 30 FPS
[High]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 30 FPS
[Low]		 -
Fortnite 27 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 52 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 53 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 54 FPS
[High]		 -
Device Realme 6i
720 x 1600		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G80 and A12 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2000 MHz 2490 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache - 128 KB
L2 cache - 8 MB
Process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 6.9 billion
TDP 5 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G52 MP2 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
Architecture Bifrost -
GPU frequency 950 MHz 1125 MHz
Execution units 2 32
Shading units 32 256
FLOPS 54.6 Gigaflops 560 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 1x 64 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.41 Gbit/s 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Neural Engine Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2688 x 1242
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 2x 12MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 100 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2020 September 2018
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6769T APL1W81
Official page MediaTek Helio G80 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
3 (23.1%)
10 (76.9%)
Total votes: 13

Related Comparisons

1. MediaTek Dimensity 700 and Helio G80
2. MediaTek Helio G90T and Helio G80
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and Apple A12 Bionic
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Apple A12 Bionic
5. Apple A14 Bionic and A12 Bionic
6. Apple A13 Bionic and A12 Bionic
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A12 Bionic and Helio G80, or ask any questions
Promotion
РусскийEnglish