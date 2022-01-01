Helio G80 vs A12 Bionic
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Helio G80 (Mali-G52 MP2) with the older 6-core Apple A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
26
71
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
19
58
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
63
77
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
33
69
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G80
- Announced 1-year and 5-months later
- Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A12 Bionic
- Performs 10.3x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 154% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 13.41 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.3x) AnTuTu 9 score – 532K vs 235K
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
- 25% higher CPU clock speed (2490 vs 2000 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|66816
|143829
|GPU
|53195
|195079
|Memory
|44029
|85033
|UX
|69507
|107266
|Total score
|235590
|532250
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
353
A12 Bionic +220%
1131
Multi-Core Score
1307
A12 Bionic +124%
2924
|Image compression
|79.2 Mpixels/s
|131.35 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|11.9 images/s
|17.45 images/s
|Speech recognition
|23.4 words/s
|70.4 words/s
|Machine learning
|17.4 images/s
|58.9 images/s
|Camera shooting
|8.63 images/s
|17.75 images/s
|HTML 5
|1.53 Mnodes/s
|3.17 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|416 Krows/s
|670.45 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|98%
|68%
|Graphics test
|4 FPS
|31 FPS
|Score
|683
|5256
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|30 FPS
[High]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|30 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Fortnite
|27 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|52 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|53 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|54 FPS
[High]
|-
|Device
|Realme 6i
720 x 1600
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio G80 and A12 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2490 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|-
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|6.9 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|-
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|1125 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|32
|Shading units
|32
|256
|FLOPS
|54.6 Gigaflops
|560 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|1x 64 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.41 Gbit/s
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Neural Engine
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2688 x 1242
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2020
|September 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6769T
|APL1W81
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G80 official site
|-
Cast your vote
3 (23.1%)
10 (76.9%)
Total votes: 13