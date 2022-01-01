Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G80 vs A14 Bionic – what's better?

We compared the 8-core MediaTek Helio G80 (Mali-G52 MP2) with the newer 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G80
  • Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A14 Bionic
  • Supports 218% higher memory bandwidth (42.7 against 13.41 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 3.1x) AnTuTu 9 score – 724K vs 235K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 12 nm)
  • 55% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Announced 8-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio G80
vs
A14 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio G80
235590
A14 Bionic +208%
724750
CPU 66816 185695
GPU 53195 285023
Memory 44029 118389
UX 69507 131689
Total score 235590 724750
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio G80
353
A14 Bionic +355%
1606
Multi-Core Score
Helio G80
1307
A14 Bionic +216%
4136
Image compression 79.2 Mpixels/s 174.85 Mpixels/s
Face detection 11.9 images/s 33.7 images/s
Speech recognition 23.4 words/s 95.65 words/s
Machine learning 17.4 images/s 95.8 images/s
Camera shooting 8.63 images/s 38.45 images/s
HTML 5 1.53 Mnodes/s 4.59 Mnodes/s
SQLite 416 Krows/s 1060 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Helio G80
683
A14 Bionic +1014%
7612
Stability 98% 77%
Graphics test 4 FPS 45 FPS
Score 683 7612

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 30 FPS
[High]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 30 FPS
[Low]		 -
Fortnite 27 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 52 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 53 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 54 FPS
[High]		 -
Device Realme 6i
720 x 1600		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G80 and A14 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 3.1 GHz – Firestorm
4x 1.8 GHz – Icestorm
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2000 MHz 3100 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.5-A
L2 cache - 8 MB
Process 12 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 11.8 billion
TDP 5 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G52 MP2 Apple GPU
Architecture Bifrost -
GPU frequency 950 MHz -
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 32 -
FLOPS 54.6 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz -
Bus 2x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 13.41 Gbit/s 42.7 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Neural Engine Neural Engine
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2732 x 2048
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP -
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 100 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2020 September 2020
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6769T APL1W01
Official page MediaTek Helio G80 official site -

Comments

