Helio G80 vs A14 Bionic
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Helio G80 (Mali-G52 MP2) with the newer 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
26
97
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
19
83
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
63
96
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
33
92
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G80
- Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A14 Bionic
- Supports 218% higher memory bandwidth (42.7 against 13.41 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 3.1x) AnTuTu 9 score – 724K vs 235K
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 12 nm)
- 55% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2000 MHz)
- Announced 8-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|66816
|185695
|GPU
|53195
|285023
|Memory
|44029
|118389
|UX
|69507
|131689
|Total score
|235590
|724750
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
353
A14 Bionic +355%
1606
Multi-Core Score
1307
A14 Bionic +216%
4136
|Image compression
|79.2 Mpixels/s
|174.85 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|11.9 images/s
|33.7 images/s
|Speech recognition
|23.4 words/s
|95.65 words/s
|Machine learning
|17.4 images/s
|95.8 images/s
|Camera shooting
|8.63 images/s
|38.45 images/s
|HTML 5
|1.53 Mnodes/s
|4.59 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|416 Krows/s
|1060 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|98%
|77%
|Graphics test
|4 FPS
|45 FPS
|Score
|683
|7612
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|30 FPS
[High]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|30 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Fortnite
|27 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|52 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|53 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|54 FPS
[High]
|-
|Device
|Realme 6i
720 x 1600
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio G80 and A14 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 3.1 GHz – Firestorm
4x 1.8 GHz – Icestorm
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|3100 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.5-A
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|11.8 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|-
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|4
|Shading units
|32
|-
|FLOPS
|54.6 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|-
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|13.41 Gbit/s
|42.7 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Neural Engine
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2732 x 2048
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|-
|Video capture
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 100 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2020
|September 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6769T
|APL1W01
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G80 official site
|-
