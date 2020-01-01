Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G80 vs Apple A9 – what's better?

Helio G80 vs Apple A9

Helio G80
Helio G80
VS
Apple A9
Apple A9

We compared the 8-core MediaTek Helio G80 (Mali-G52 MP2) with the older 2-core Apple A9 (PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G80
  • Has 6 cores more
  • Announced 4 years and 6 months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~46%)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 18%) AnTuTu 8 score – 201K vs 170K
  • 8% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1850 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of Apple A9
  • Supports 11% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13.41 GB/s)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio G80
355
Apple A9 +53%
544
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio G80 +30%
1308
Apple A9
1009
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio G80 +18%
201858
Apple A9
170666

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G80 and Apple A9

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 1.85 GHz – Twister
Cores 8 2
Frequency 2000 MHz 1850 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache - 3 MB
L3 cache - 8 MB
Process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count - 2 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G52 MP2 PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600
Architecture Bifrost Rogue
GPU frequency 950 MHz 650 MHz
Cores 2 6
Number of ALUs - 192
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1333 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.41 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Neural Engine No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Qualcomm MDM9635M
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 450 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 100 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2020 September 2015
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page MediaTek Helio G80 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Apple A9 and Helio G80 or ask any questions
