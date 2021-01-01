Helio G80 vs Kirin 659
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G80 (with Mali-G52 MP2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 659 (Mali-T830 MP2 ). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G80
- Announced 3-years and 2-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
- Performs 33% better in floating-point computations
- Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 659
- 18% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2000 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|74423
|42694
|GPU
|44670
|10714
|Memory
|43475
|35791
|UX
|41133
|20904
|Total score
|197851
|-
GeekBench 5
|Image compression
|79.2 Mpixels/s
|68.9 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|11.9 images/s
|9.19 images/s
|Speech recognition
|23.4 words/s
|14.4 words/s
|Machine learning
|17.4 images/s
|10 images/s
|Camera shooting
|8.63 images/s
|4.67 images/s
|HTML 5
|1.53 Mnodes/s
|1.33 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|416 Krows/s
|335.3 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|30 FPS
[High]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|30 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Fortnite
|27 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|52 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|53 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|54 FPS
[High]
|-
|Device
|Realme 6i
720 x 1600
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio G80 and Kirin 659
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|4 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Mali-T830 MP2
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|32
|32
|FLOPS
|54.6 Gigaflops
|41 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.41 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Neural Engine
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|2K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|2K at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|February 2020
|January 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G80 official site
|-
