We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G80 (with Mali-G52 MP2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 659 (Mali-T830 MP2 ). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G80
  • Announced 3-years and 2-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
  • Performs 33% better in floating-point computations
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 659
  • 18% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio G80
vs
Kirin 659

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio G80
197851
Kirin 659
n/a
CPU 74423 42694
GPU 44670 10714
Memory 43475 35791
UX 41133 20904
Total score 197851 -
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio G80 +79%
347
Kirin 659
194
Multi-Core Score
Helio G80 +47%
1276
Kirin 659
868
Image compression 79.2 Mpixels/s 68.9 Mpixels/s
Face detection 11.9 images/s 9.19 images/s
Speech recognition 23.4 words/s 14.4 words/s
Machine learning 17.4 images/s 10 images/s
Camera shooting 8.63 images/s 4.67 images/s
HTML 5 1.53 Mnodes/s 1.33 Mnodes/s
SQLite 416 Krows/s 335.3 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 30 FPS
[High]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 30 FPS
[Low]		 -
Fortnite 27 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 52 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 53 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 54 FPS
[High]		 -
Device Realme 6i
720 x 1600		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G80 and Kirin 659

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 12 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count - 4 billion
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-T830 MP2
Architecture Bifrost Midgard
GPU frequency 950 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 32
FLOPS 54.6 Gigaflops 41 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.41 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Neural Engine No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 100 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced February 2020 January 2017
Class Mid range Mid range
Official page MediaTek Helio G80 official site -

