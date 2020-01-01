Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G80 vs Kirin 810 – what's better?

Helio G80 vs Kirin 810

Helio G80
Helio G80
VS
Kirin 810
Kirin 810

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G80 (with Mali-G52 MP2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 810 (Mali-G52 MP6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G80
  • Higher GPU frequency (~16%)
  • Announced 8 months later
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 810
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 60%) AnTuTu 8 score – 322K vs 201K
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio G80
355
Kirin 810 +72%
610
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio G80
1308
Kirin 810 +55%
2022
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio G80
201858
Kirin 810 +60%
322421

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G80 and Kirin 810

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 1 MB
Process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 6.9 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G52 MP6
Architecture Bifrost Rogue
GPU frequency 950 MHz 820 MHz
Cores 2 6
FLOPS - 551 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.41 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Neural Engine Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 100 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2020 June 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Official page MediaTek Helio G80 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
8 (9.3%)
78 (90.7%)
Total votes: 86

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 810 and Helio G80 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish