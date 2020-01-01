Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G80 vs Kirin 950 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G80 (with Mali-G52 MP2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 950 (Mali-T880 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Pros of MediaTek Helio G80
  • Announced 4-years and 4-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 16%) AnTuTu 8 score – 201K vs 173K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 950
  • Performs 2.2x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 91% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 13.41 GB/s)
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio G80 +1%
350
Kirin 950
345
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio G80 +1%
1311
Kirin 950
1294
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio G80 +16%
201361
Kirin 950
173287

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 12 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count - 2 billion
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-T880 MP4
Architecture Bifrost Midgard
GPU frequency 950 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 32 64
FLOPS 54.6 Gigaflops 122 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11.2

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1800 MHz -
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.41 Gbit/s 25.6 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Neural Engine No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2560 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 100 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2020 November 2015
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page MediaTek Helio G80 official site -

