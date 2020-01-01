Helio G80 vs Kirin 955
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G80 (with Mali-G52 MP2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 955 (ARM Mali-T880 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G80
- Announced 3-years and 11-months later
- Shows significantly better (up to 69%) AnTuTu 8 score – 201K vs 119K
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 955
- Performs 2.2x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 91% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 13.41 GB/s)
- 25% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2000 MHz)
Benchmarks
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio G80 and Kirin 955
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G52 MP2
|ARM Mali-T880 MP4
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|4
|Shading units
|32
|64
|FLOPS
|54.6 Gigaflops
|122 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11.2
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|-
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.41 Gbit/s
|25.6 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Neural Engine
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2020
|April 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G80 official site
|-
