Helio G80 vs Dimensity 1080

Helio G80
VS
Dimensity 1080
Helio G80
Dimensity 1080

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G80 (with Mali-G52 MP2 graphics) and Dimensity 1080 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G80
  • Higher GPU frequency (~19%)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1080
  • Performs 8.9x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 499K vs 225K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
  • Announced 2-years and 9-months later
  • 30% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio G80
vs
Dimensity 1080

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio G80
225378
Dimensity 1080 +122%
499756
CPU 71890 131733
GPU 36810 133728
Memory 44172 95852
UX 71018 135208
Total score 225378 499756
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio G80
351
Dimensity 1080 +134%
821
Multi-Core Score
Helio G80
1306
Dimensity 1080 +77%
2306
Image compression 79.2 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 11.9 images/s -
Speech recognition 23.4 words/s -
Machine learning 17.4 images/s -
Camera shooting 8.63 images/s -
HTML 5 1.53 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 416 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Helio G80
664
Dimensity 1080 +247%
2304
Stability 98% 99%
Graphics test 3 FPS 13 FPS
Score 664 2304

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 30 FPS
[High]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 30 FPS
[Low]		 -
Fortnite 27 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 52 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 53 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 54 FPS
[High]		 -
Device Realme 6i
720 x 1600		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G80 and Dimensity 1080

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L2 cache 320 KB -
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count 5.5 billion -
TDP 5 W 4 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G68 MC4
Architecture Bifrost 2 Valhall 2
GPU frequency 950 MHz 800 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 32 64
FLOPS 54.6 Gigaflops 486 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.41 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Neural Engine MediaTek APU 3.0
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 2770 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 100 Mbps Up to 1250 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced February 2020 October 2022
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6769T MT6877V/TTZA
Official page MediaTek Helio G80 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1080 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
9 (100%)
Total votes: 9

