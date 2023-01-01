Helio G80 vs Dimensity 1080
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G80 (with Mali-G52 MP2 graphics) and Dimensity 1080 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
23
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
14
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
63
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
30
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G80
- Higher GPU frequency (~19%)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1080
- Performs 8.9x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 499K vs 225K
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
- Announced 2-years and 9-months later
- 30% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2000 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|71890
|131733
|GPU
|36810
|133728
|Memory
|44172
|95852
|UX
|71018
|135208
|Total score
|225378
|499756
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
351
Dimensity 1080 +134%
821
Multi-Core Score
1306
Dimensity 1080 +77%
2306
|Image compression
|79.2 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|11.9 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|23.4 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|17.4 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|8.63 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.53 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|416 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|98%
|99%
|Graphics test
|3 FPS
|13 FPS
|Score
|664
|2304
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|30 FPS
[High]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|30 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Fortnite
|27 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|52 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|53 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|54 FPS
[High]
|-
|Device
|Realme 6i
720 x 1600
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio G80 and Dimensity 1080
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L2 cache
|320 KB
|-
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|12 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.5 billion
|-
|TDP
|5 W
|4 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Architecture
|Bifrost 2
|Valhall 2
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|800 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|4
|Shading units
|32
|64
|FLOPS
|54.6 Gigaflops
|486 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.41 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Neural Engine
|MediaTek APU 3.0
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 2770 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Up to 1250 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|February 2020
|October 2022
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6769T
|MT6877V/TTZA
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G80 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 1080 official site
