Helio G80 vs Dimensity 810
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G80 (with Mali-G52 MP2 graphics) and Dimensity 810 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
27
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
15
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
31
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G80
- Higher GPU frequency (~12%)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 810
- Performs 3.8x better in floating-point computations
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 74%) AnTuTu 9 score – 387K vs 223K
- Supports 27% higher memory bandwidth (17.07 against 13.41 GB/s)
- Announced 1-year and 7-months later
- 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|73002
|113696
|GPU
|37735
|85477
|Memory
|46714
|76385
|UX
|64513
|105966
|Total score
|223318
|387476
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
354
Dimensity 810 +77%
626
Multi-Core Score
1311
Dimensity 810 +47%
1932
|Image compression
|79.2 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|11.9 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|23.4 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|17.4 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|8.63 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.53 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|416 Krows/s
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|30 FPS
[High]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|30 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Fortnite
|27 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|52 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|53 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|54 FPS
[High]
|-
|Device
|Realme 6i
720 x 1600
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio G80 and Dimensity 810
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|12 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|8 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|32
|32
|FLOPS
|54.6 Gigaflops
|208 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.41 Gbit/s
|17.07 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Neural Engine
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|2K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|2K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 100 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|February 2020
|August 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6769T
|MT6833V
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G80 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 810 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
3 (100%)
Total votes: 3