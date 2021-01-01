Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G80 vs Dimensity 810 – what's better?

Helio G80 vs Dimensity 810

Helio G80
VS
Dimensity 810
Helio G80
Dimensity 810

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G80 (with Mali-G52 MP2 graphics) and Dimensity 810 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G80
  • Higher GPU frequency (~12%)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 810
  • Performs 3.8x better in floating-point computations
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 74%) AnTuTu 9 score – 387K vs 223K
  • Supports 27% higher memory bandwidth (17.07 against 13.41 GB/s)
  • Announced 1-year and 7-months later
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio G80
vs
Dimensity 810

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio G80
223318
Dimensity 810 +74%
387476
CPU 73002 113696
GPU 37735 85477
Memory 46714 76385
UX 64513 105966
Total score 223318 387476
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio G80
354
Dimensity 810 +77%
626
Multi-Core Score
Helio G80
1311
Dimensity 810 +47%
1932
Image compression 79.2 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 11.9 images/s -
Speech recognition 23.4 words/s -
Machine learning 17.4 images/s -
Camera shooting 8.63 images/s -
HTML 5 1.53 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 416 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 30 FPS
[High]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 30 FPS
[Low]		 -
Fortnite 27 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 52 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 53 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 54 FPS
[High]		 -
Device Realme 6i
720 x 1600		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G80 and Dimensity 810

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 1 MB
L3 cache - 2 MB
Process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count - 12 billion
TDP 5 W 8 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Bifrost Valhall
GPU frequency 950 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 32
FLOPS 54.6 Gigaflops 208 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.41 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Neural Engine Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 100 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced February 2020 August 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6769T MT6833V
Official page MediaTek Helio G80 official site MediaTek Dimensity 810 official site

