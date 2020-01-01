Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G80 vs Dimensity 820 – what's better?

Helio G80 vs Dimensity 820

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G80 (with Mali-G52 MP2 graphics) and Dimensity 820 ( Mali-G57 MC5). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of MediaTek Helio G80
  • Higher GPU frequency (~46%)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 820
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 8 score – 418K vs 201K
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • 30% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Supports 27% higher memory bandwidth (17.07 against 13.41 GB/s)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio G80
355
Dimensity 820 +85%
656
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio G80
1308
Dimensity 820 +66%
2172
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio G80
201858
Dimensity 820 +107%
418158

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.3-A
Process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G57 MC5
Architecture Bifrost Valhall
GPU frequency 950 MHz 650 MHz
Cores 2 5
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.41 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Neural Engine Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 100 Mbps Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2020 May 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number - MT6875
Official page MediaTek Helio G80 official site MediaTek Dimensity 820 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 820 and Helio G80 or ask any questions
