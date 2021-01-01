Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G80 vs Helio A22 – what's better?

We compared the 8-core MediaTek Helio G80 (Mali-G52 MP2) with the older 4-core Helio A22 (PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G80
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.5x) AnTuTu 8 score – 197K vs 79K
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Higher GPU frequency (~44%)
  • Announced 1-year and 8-months later
  • Performs 28% better in floating-point computations

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio G80
vs
Helio A22

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio G80 +149%
197851
Helio A22
79429
CPU 74423 31590
GPU 44670 4050
Memory 43475 26715
UX 41133 14479
Total score 197851 79429
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio G80 +114%
347
Helio A22
162
Multi-Core Score
Helio G80 +138%
1276
Helio A22
537
Image compression 79.2 Mpixels/s 21.55 Mpixels/s
Face detection 11.9 images/s 4.32 images/s
Speech recognition 23.4 words/s 9.3 words/s
Machine learning 17.4 images/s 5.34 images/s
Camera shooting 8.63 images/s 2.22 images/s
HTML 5 1.53 Mnodes/s 0.56 Mnodes/s
SQLite 416 Krows/s 141.75 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 30 FPS
[High]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 30 FPS
[Low]		 -
Fortnite 27 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 52 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 53 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 54 FPS
[High]		 -
Device Realme 6i
720 x 1600		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G80 and Helio A22

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 32 KB
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 5 W 4 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G52 MP2 PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Bifrost Rogue
GPU frequency 950 MHz 660 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 64
FLOPS 54.6 Gigaflops 42.8 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.41 Gbit/s 13.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Neural Engine NeuroPilot
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1600 x 720
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 100 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced February 2020 June 2018
Class Mid range Low end
Model number - MT6762M
Official page MediaTek Helio G80 official site MediaTek Helio A22 official site

