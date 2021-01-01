Helio G80 vs Helio A22
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Helio G80 (Mali-G52 MP2) with the older 4-core Helio A22 (PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G80
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.5x) AnTuTu 8 score – 197K vs 79K
- Has 4 more cores
- Higher GPU frequency (~44%)
- Announced 1-year and 8-months later
- Performs 28% better in floating-point computations
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|74423
|31590
|GPU
|44670
|4050
|Memory
|43475
|26715
|UX
|41133
|14479
|Total score
|197851
|79429
GeekBench 5
|Image compression
|79.2 Mpixels/s
|21.55 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|11.9 images/s
|4.32 images/s
|Speech recognition
|23.4 words/s
|9.3 words/s
|Machine learning
|17.4 images/s
|5.34 images/s
|Camera shooting
|8.63 images/s
|2.22 images/s
|HTML 5
|1.53 Mnodes/s
|0.56 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|416 Krows/s
|141.75 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|30 FPS
[High]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|30 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Fortnite
|27 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|52 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|53 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|54 FPS
[High]
|-
|Device
|Realme 6i
720 x 1600
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio G80 and Helio A22
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|32 KB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|4 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G52 MP2
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|660 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|32
|64
|FLOPS
|54.6 Gigaflops
|42.8 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.41 Gbit/s
|13.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Neural Engine
|NeuroPilot
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|1600 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|February 2020
|June 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|MT6762M
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G80 official site
|MediaTek Helio A22 official site
Cast your vote
9 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 9