We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G85 (with Mali-G52 MP2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 650 (Mali-T830 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G85
  • Announced 4-years and 4-months later
  • Performs 35% better in floating-point computations
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~11%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio G85
vs
Kirin 650

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio G85
233564
Kirin 650
n/a
CPU 70862 -
GPU 38305 -
Memory 50771 -
UX 69280 -
Total score 233564 -
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio G85 +117%
364
Kirin 650
168
Multi-Core Score
Helio G85 +58%
1271
Kirin 650
806
Image compression 80.9 Mpixels/s 62.4 Mpixels/s
Face detection 11.9 images/s 8.63 images/s
Speech recognition 24.2 words/s 14.6 words/s
Machine learning 18.5 images/s 9.69 images/s
Camera shooting 9.29 images/s 4.31 images/s
HTML 5 1.55 Mnodes/s 1.11 Mnodes/s
SQLite 407.8 Krows/s 289.9 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 45 FPS
[High]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 40 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Fortnite 21 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 49 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 51 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 46 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
1080 x 2340		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G85 and Kirin 650

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 12 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count - 4 billion
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-T830 MP2
Architecture Bifrost Midgard
GPU frequency 1000 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 32
FLOPS 54 Gigaflops 40 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.41 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Neural Engine No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 100 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS

Info

Announced April 2020 January 2016
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6769Z Hi6250
Official page MediaTek Helio G85 official site -

