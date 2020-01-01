Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G85 vs Kirin 710A – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G85 (with Mali-G52 MP2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 710A (Mali-G51). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G85
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 23%) AnTuTu 8 score – 192K vs 156K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio G85 +11%
351
Kirin 710A
316
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio G85 +9%
1245
Kirin 710A
1146
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio G85 +23%
192396
Kirin 710A
156816

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G85 and Kirin 710A

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 512 KB
Process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G51
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 1000 MHz 1000 MHz
Cores 2 4
FLOPS 54 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.41 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Neural Engine No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 100 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced April 2020 June 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Official page MediaTek Helio G85 official site -

