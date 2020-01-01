Helio G85 vs Kirin 810
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G85 (with Mali-G52 MP2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 810 (Mali-G52 MP6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G85
- Higher GPU frequency (~22%)
- Announced 10 months later
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 810
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 57%) AnTuTu 8 score – 322K vs 205K
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|6.9 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Mali-G52 MP6
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|1000 MHz
|820 MHz
|Cores
|2
|6
|FLOPS
|-
|551 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.41 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Neural Engine
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|2K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|2K at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|April 2020
|June 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G85 official site
|-
Cast your vote
12 (25%)
36 (75%)
Total votes: 48
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and MediaTek Helio G85
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and MediaTek Helio G85
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and MediaTek Helio G85
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 and MediaTek Helio G85
- Samsung Exynos 9611 and MediaTek Helio G85
- HiSilicon Kirin 980 and Kirin 810
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and HiSilicon Kirin 810
- HiSilicon Kirin 710 and Kirin 810
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 and HiSilicon Kirin 810
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and HiSilicon Kirin 810