We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G85 (with Mali-G52 MP2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 950 (Mali-T880 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G85
  • Announced 4-years and 7-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~11%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Shows better (up to 13%) AnTuTu 8 score – 195K vs 173K
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 950
  • Performs 2.3x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 91% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 13.41 GB/s)
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio G85 +5%
361
Kirin 950
345
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio G85
1274
Kirin 950 +2%
1294
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio G85 +13%
195961
Kirin 950
173287

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G85 and Kirin 950

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 12 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count - 2 billion
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-T880 MP4
Architecture Bifrost Midgard
GPU frequency 1000 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 32 64
FLOPS 54 Gigaflops 122 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11.2

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1800 MHz -
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.41 Gbit/s 25.6 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Neural Engine No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2560 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 100 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced April 2020 November 2015
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page MediaTek Helio G85 official site -

