Helio G85 vs Kirin 980

Helio G85
VS
Kirin 980
Helio G85
Kirin 980

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G85 (with Mali-G52 MP2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 980 (Mali G76 MP10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G85
  • Higher GPU frequency (~39%)
  • Announced 1-year and 8-months later
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 980
  • Performs 12.8x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 137% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 13.41 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 397K vs 194K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • 30% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio G85
vs
Kirin 980

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio G85
194672
Kirin 980 +104%
397166
CPU 74145 134572
GPU 34415 135339
Memory 42573 65549
UX 40577 67634
Total score 194672 397166
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio G85
355
Kirin 980 +95%
694
Multi-Core Score
Helio G85
1245
Kirin 980 +98%
2460
Image compression 80.9 Mpixels/s 123.8 Mpixels/s
Face detection 11.9 images/s 20.4 images/s
Speech recognition 24.2 words/s 47.2 words/s
Machine learning 18.5 images/s 47.4 images/s
Camera shooting 9.29 images/s 23.2 images/s
HTML 5 1.55 Mnodes/s 2.39 Mnodes/s
SQLite 407.8 Krows/s 655 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 45 FPS
[High]		 56 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile 40 FPS
[Medium]		 39 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite 21 FPS
[Low]		 28 FPS
[High]
Shadowgun Legends 49 FPS
[Low]		 51 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz 51 FPS
[Medium]		 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 46 FPS
[Ultra]		 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
1080 x 2340		 Huawei Nova 5T
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G85 and Kirin 980

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 512 KB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 6.9 billion
TDP 5 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G52 MP2 Mali G76 MP10
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 1000 MHz 720 MHz
Execution units 2 10
Shading units 32 160
FLOPS 54 Gigaflops 691 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.41 Gbit/s 31.78 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Neural Engine Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3120 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 21
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 1400 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 100 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS

Info

Announced April 2020 August 2018
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page MediaTek Helio G85 official site HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
2 (33.3%)
4 (66.7%)
Total votes: 6

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 980 and Helio G85, or ask any questions
