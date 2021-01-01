Helio G85 vs Kirin 980
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G85 (with Mali-G52 MP2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 980 (Mali G76 MP10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G85
- Higher GPU frequency (~39%)
- Announced 1-year and 8-months later
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 980
- Performs 12.8x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 137% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 13.41 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 397K vs 194K
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
- 30% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2000 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|74145
|134572
|GPU
|34415
|135339
|Memory
|42573
|65549
|UX
|40577
|67634
|Total score
|194672
|397166
GeekBench 5
|Image compression
|80.9 Mpixels/s
|123.8 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|11.9 images/s
|20.4 images/s
|Speech recognition
|24.2 words/s
|47.2 words/s
|Machine learning
|18.5 images/s
|47.4 images/s
|Camera shooting
|9.29 images/s
|23.2 images/s
|HTML 5
|1.55 Mnodes/s
|2.39 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|407.8 Krows/s
|655 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|45 FPS
[High]
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|40 FPS
[Medium]
|39 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|21 FPS
[Low]
|28 FPS
[High]
|Shadowgun Legends
|49 FPS
[Low]
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|51 FPS
[Medium]
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|46 FPS
[Ultra]
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
1080 x 2340
|Huawei Nova 5T
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio G85 and Kirin 980
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|6.9 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Mali G76 MP10
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|1000 MHz
|720 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|10
|Shading units
|32
|160
|FLOPS
|54 Gigaflops
|691 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.41 Gbit/s
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Neural Engine
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3120 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 1400 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS
Info
|Announced
|April 2020
|August 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G85 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site
