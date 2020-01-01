Helio G85 vs Dimensity 800U
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G85 (with Mali-G52 MP2 graphics) and Dimensity 800U ( Mali-G57 MC3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
32
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
25
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
54
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
36
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 800U
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 63%) AnTuTu 8 score – 335K vs 205K
- Supports 27% higher memory bandwidth (17.07 against 13.41 GB/s)
- 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
355
Dimensity 800U +77%
627
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1278
Dimensity 800U +49%
1910
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
205538
Dimensity 800U +63%
335296
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|7 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Mali-G57 MC3
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|1000 MHz
|-
|Cores
|2
|3
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.41 Gbit/s
|17.07 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Neural Engine
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|April 2020
|August 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G85 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 800U official site
