Helio G85 vs Dimensity 800U

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G85 (with Mali-G52 MP2 graphics) and Dimensity 800U ( Mali-G57 MC3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 800U
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 63%) AnTuTu 8 score – 335K vs 205K
  • Supports 27% higher memory bandwidth (17.07 against 13.41 GB/s)
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio G85
355
Dimensity 800U +77%
627
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio G85
1278
Dimensity 800U +49%
1910
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio G85
205538
Dimensity 800U +63%
335296

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G85 and Dimensity 800U

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G57 MC3
Architecture Bifrost Valhall
GPU frequency 1000 MHz -
Cores 2 3
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.41 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Neural Engine Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 100 Mbps Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced April 2020 August 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Official page MediaTek Helio G85 official site MediaTek Dimensity 800U official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 800U and Helio G85 or ask any questions
