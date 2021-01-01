Helio G85 vs Helio A22
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Helio G85 (Mali-G52 MP2) with the older 4-core Helio A22 (PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G85
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.4x) AnTuTu 8 score – 194K vs 79K
- Has 4 more cores
- Higher GPU frequency (~52%)
- Announced 1-year and 11-months later
- Performs 26% better in floating-point computations
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|74145
|31590
|GPU
|34415
|4050
|Memory
|42573
|26715
|UX
|40577
|14479
|Total score
|194672
|79765
GeekBench 5
|Image compression
|80.9 Mpixels/s
|21.55 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|11.9 images/s
|4.32 images/s
|Speech recognition
|24.2 words/s
|9.3 words/s
|Machine learning
|18.5 images/s
|5.34 images/s
|Camera shooting
|9.29 images/s
|2.22 images/s
|HTML 5
|1.55 Mnodes/s
|0.56 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|407.8 Krows/s
|141.75 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|45 FPS
[High]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|40 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Fortnite
|21 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|49 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|51 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|46 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
1080 x 2340
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio G85 and Helio A22
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|32 KB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|4 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G52 MP2
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|1000 MHz
|660 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|32
|64
|FLOPS
|54 Gigaflops
|42.8 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.41 Gbit/s
|13.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Neural Engine
|NeuroPilot
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|1600 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|April 2020
|June 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|MT6762M
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G85 official site
|MediaTek Helio A22 official site
