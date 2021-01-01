Helio G85 vs Helio A25
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G85 (with Mali-G52 MP2 graphics) and Helio A25 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G85
- Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 233K vs 116K
- Higher GPU frequency (~67%)
- Announced 1-year and 11-months later
- Performs 30% better in floating-point computations
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|70862
|41918
|GPU
|38305
|10587
|Memory
|50771
|18065
|UX
|69280
|44364
|Total score
|233564
|116975
GeekBench 5
|Image compression
|80.9 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|11.9 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|24.2 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|18.5 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|9.29 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.55 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|407.8 Krows/s
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|45 FPS
[High]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|40 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Fortnite
|21 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|49 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|51 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|46 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
1080 x 2340
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio G85 and Helio A25
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G52 MP2
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|1000 MHz
|600 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|32
|64
|FLOPS
|54 Gigaflops
|41.6 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.41 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Neural Engine
|NeuroPilot
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|1600 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 16MP
|Video capture
|2K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|2K at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 4
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|April 2020
|June 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|MT6769Z
|MT6762V/WD
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G85 official site
|MediaTek Helio A25 official site
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1