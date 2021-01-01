Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G85 vs Helio G25 – what's better?

Helio G85 vs Helio G25

Helio G85
VS
Helio G25
Helio G85
Helio G25

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G85 (with Mali-G52 MP2 graphics) and Helio G25 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G85
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 194K vs 88K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~54%)
  • Performs 29% better in floating-point computations
Pros of MediaTek Helio G25
  • Supports 11% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13.41 GB/s)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio G85
vs
Helio G25

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio G85 +120%
194672
Helio G25
88571
CPU 74145 36384
GPU 34415 12328
Memory 42573 24374
UX 40577 15441
Total score 194672 88571
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio G85 +167%
355
Helio G25
133
Multi-Core Score
Helio G85 +165%
1245
Helio G25
469
Image compression 80.9 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 11.9 images/s -
Speech recognition 24.2 words/s -
Machine learning 18.5 images/s -
Camera shooting 9.29 images/s -
HTML 5 1.55 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 407.8 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 45 FPS
[High]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 40 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Fortnite 21 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 49 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 51 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 46 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
1080 x 2340		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G85 and Helio G25

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G52 MP2 IMG PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Bifrost Rogue
GPU frequency 1000 MHz 650 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 64
FLOPS 54 Gigaflops 41.8 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.41 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Neural Engine No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2400 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 100 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced April 2020 June 2020
Class Mid range Low end
Official page MediaTek Helio G85 official site MediaTek Helio G25 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G25 and Helio G85, or ask any questions
