We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G88 (with Mali-G52 MC2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 650 (Mali-T830 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
- Announced 5-years and 6-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~11%)
Benchmarks
Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
|CPU
|65730
| -
|GPU
|42693
| -
|Memory
|42099
| -
|UX
|44322
| -
|Total score
|196635
| -
GeekBench 5
The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
|Image compression
| -
|62.4 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
| -
|8.63 images/s
|Speech recognition
| -
|14.6 words/s
|Machine learning
| -
|9.69 images/s
|Camera shooting
| -
|4.31 images/s
|HTML 5
| -
|1.11 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
| -
|289.9 Krows/s
Specifications
Full list of technical specifications of Helio G88 and Kirin 650
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
| -
|4 billion
|TDP
| -
|5 W
|GPU name
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Mali-T830 MP2
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|1000 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|32
|32
|FLOPS
| -
|40 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
| -
|2x 32 Bit
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 21MP
|Video capture
|2K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|2K at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS
