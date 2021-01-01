Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G88 vs Kirin 650 – what's better?

Helio G88 vs Kirin 650

Helio G88
VS
Kirin 650
Helio G88
Kirin 650

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G88 (with Mali-G52 MC2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 650 (Mali-T830 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
  • Announced 5-years and 6-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~11%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio G88
vs
Kirin 650

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio G88
196635
Kirin 650
n/a
CPU 65730 -
GPU 42693 -
Memory 42099 -
UX 44322 -
Total score 196635 -
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio G88 +104%
342
Kirin 650
168
Multi-Core Score
Helio G88 +64%
1321
Kirin 650
806
Image compression - 62.4 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 8.63 images/s
Speech recognition - 14.6 words/s
Machine learning - 9.69 images/s
Camera shooting - 4.31 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.11 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 289.9 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G88 and Kirin 650

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 12 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count - 4 billion
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G52 MC2 Mali-T830 MP2
Architecture Bifrost Midgard
GPU frequency 1000 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 32
FLOPS - 40 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 933 MHz
Bus - 2x 32 Bit
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 100 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS

Info

Announced June 2021 January 2016
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6769H Hi6250
Official page MediaTek Helio G88 official site -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 650 and Helio G88, or ask any questions
