Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G88 vs Kirin 710 – what's better?

Helio G88 vs Kirin 710

Helio G88
VS
Kirin 710
Helio G88
Kirin 710

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G88 (with Mali-G52 MC2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 710 (Mali-G51). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
  • Announced 2-years and 11-months later
  • Shows better (up to 18%) AnTuTu 8 score – 192K vs 163K
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio G88
vs
Kirin 710

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio G88 +18%
192977
Kirin 710
163779
CPU 74619 62607
GPU 33985 22111
Memory 42103 36623
UX 43577 31490
Total score 192977 163779
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio G88 +3%
335
Kirin 710
325
Multi-Core Score
Helio G88 +9%
1290
Kirin 710
1181
Image compression - 83.95 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 11.7 images/s
Speech recognition - 24 words/s
Machine learning - 17.1 images/s
Camera shooting - 9.81 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.74 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 454.55 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 51 FPS
[Medium]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 29 FPS
[Low]
Fortnite - 25 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 56 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 52 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Huawei Honor 10 Lite
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G88 and Kirin 710

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 512 KB
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.5 billion
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G52 MC2 Mali-G51
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 1000 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 32 64
FLOPS - 225 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus - 2x 32 Bit
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 100 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2021 July 2018
Class Mid range Mid range
Official page MediaTek Helio G88 official site HiSilicon Kirin 710 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 and MediaTek Helio G88
2. MediaTek Helio G80 and MediaTek Helio G88
3. MediaTek Helio G85 and MediaTek Helio G88
4. MediaTek Dimensity 700 and MediaTek Helio G88
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and HiSilicon Kirin 710
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and HiSilicon Kirin 710
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 and HiSilicon Kirin 710
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 and HiSilicon Kirin 710
9. Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and HiSilicon Kirin 710

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 710 and Helio G88, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish