Helio G88 vs Kirin 710
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G88 (with Mali-G52 MC2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 710 (Mali-G51). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
- Announced 2-years and 11-months later
- Shows better (up to 18%) AnTuTu 8 score – 192K vs 163K
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|74619
|62607
|GPU
|33985
|22111
|Memory
|42103
|36623
|UX
|43577
|31490
|Total score
|192977
|163779
GeekBench 5
|Image compression
|-
|83.95 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|11.7 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|24 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|17.1 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|9.81 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.74 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|454.55 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|51 FPS
[Medium]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|29 FPS
[Low]
|Fortnite
|-
|25 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|56 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|52 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Huawei Honor 10 Lite
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio G88 and Kirin 710
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|512 KB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|5.5 billion
|TDP
|-
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Mali-G51
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|1000 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|4
|Shading units
|32
|64
|FLOPS
|-
|225 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|-
|2x 32 Bit
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2340 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|2K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|2K at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|June 2021
|July 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G88 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 710 official site
