Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G88 vs Kirin 710A – what's better?

Helio G88 vs Kirin 710A

Helio G88
VS
Kirin 710A
Helio G88
Kirin 710A

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G88 (with Mali-G52 MC2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 710A (Mali-G51). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 23%) AnTuTu 8 score – 192K vs 157K
  • Announced later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio G88
vs
Kirin 710A

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio G88 +23%
192977
Kirin 710A
157367
CPU 74619 70798
GPU 33985 27123
Memory 42103 39134
UX 43577 34913
Total score 192977 157367
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio G88 +7%
335
Kirin 710A
314
Multi-Core Score
Helio G88 +14%
1290
Kirin 710A
1131

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 48 FPS
[Medium]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 30 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 26 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 54 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 60 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 58 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Huawei Honor 9C
1560 x 720
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G88 and Kirin 710A

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 512 KB
Process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G52 MC2 Mali-G51
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 1000 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 32 64
FLOPS - 83.2 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus - 2x 32 Bit
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 100 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2021 June 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Official page MediaTek Helio G88 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. MediaTek Helio G88 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
2. MediaTek Helio G88 or MediaTek Helio G90T
3. MediaTek Helio G88 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
4. MediaTek Helio G88 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
5. MediaTek Helio G88 or MediaTek Helio G95
6. HiSilicon Kirin 710A or Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
7. HiSilicon Kirin 710A or Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
8. HiSilicon Kirin 710A or HiSilicon Kirin 710F
9. HiSilicon Kirin 710A or MediaTek Helio G80
10. HiSilicon Kirin 710A or Qualcomm Snapdragon 460

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 710A and Helio G88, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish