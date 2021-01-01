Helio G88 vs Kirin 810
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G88 (with Mali-G52 MC2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 810 (Mali-G52 MP6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
- Announced 2-years later
- Higher GPU frequency (~22%)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 810
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 65%) AnTuTu 8 score – 318K vs 192K
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|74619
|103259
|GPU
|33985
|85059
|Memory
|42103
|69725
|UX
|43577
|58333
|Total score
|192977
|318611
GeekBench 5
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|30 FPS
[High]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|41 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|29 FPS
[Medium]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|43 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Huawei Honor 9X
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio G88 and Kirin 810
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|6.9 billion
|TDP
|-
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Mali-G52 MP6
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|1000 MHz
|820 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|6
|Shading units
|32
|96
|FLOPS
|-
|551 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|-
|4x 16 Bit
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|2K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|2K at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|June 2021
|June 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G88 official site
|-
