Helio G88 vs Kirin 810

Helio G88
VS
Kirin 810
Helio G88
Kirin 810

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G88 (with Mali-G52 MC2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 810 (Mali-G52 MP6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
  • Announced 2-years later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~22%)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 810
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 65%) AnTuTu 8 score – 318K vs 192K
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio G88
vs
Kirin 810

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio G88
192977
Kirin 810 +65%
318611
CPU 74619 103259
GPU 33985 85059
Memory 42103 69725
UX 43577 58333
Total score 192977 318611
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio G88
335
Kirin 810 +79%
599
Multi-Core Score
Helio G88
1290
Kirin 810 +55%
2005

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 30 FPS
[High]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 41 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 29 FPS
[Medium]
Shadowgun Legends - 43 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 59 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Huawei Honor 9X
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G88 and Kirin 810

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 1 MB
Process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 6.9 billion
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G52 MC2 Mali-G52 MP6
Architecture Bifrost Rogue
GPU frequency 1000 MHz 820 MHz
Execution units 2 6
Shading units 32 96
FLOPS - 551 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus - 4x 16 Bit
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 100 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2021 June 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Official page MediaTek Helio G88 official site -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 810 and Helio G88, or ask any questions
