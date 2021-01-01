Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G88 vs Kirin 980 – what's better?

Helio G88 vs Kirin 980

Helio G88
VS
Kirin 980
Helio G88
Kirin 980

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G88 (with Mali-G52 MC2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 980 (Mali G76 MP10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
  • Announced 2-years and 10-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~39%)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 980
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.4x) AnTuTu 9 score – 479K vs 196K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • 30% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio G88
vs
Kirin 980

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio G88
196635
Kirin 980 +144%
479333
CPU 65730 142027
GPU 42693 144227
Memory 42099 77986
UX 44322 109693
Total score 196635 479333
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio G88
342
Kirin 980 +103%
695
Multi-Core Score
Helio G88
1321
Kirin 980 +89%
2503
Image compression - 123.8 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 20.4 images/s
Speech recognition - 47.2 words/s
Machine learning - 47.4 images/s
Camera shooting - 23.2 images/s
HTML 5 - 2.39 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 655 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 56 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 39 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 28 FPS
[High]
Shadowgun Legends - 51 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Huawei Nova 5T
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G88 and Kirin 980

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 512 KB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 6.9 billion
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G52 MC2 Mali G76 MP10
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 1000 MHz 720 MHz
Execution units 2 10
Shading units 32 160
FLOPS - 691 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus - 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 31.78 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3120 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 21
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 1400 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 100 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS

Info

Announced June 2021 August 2018
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6769H -
Official page MediaTek Helio G88 official site HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site

